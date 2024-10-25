Ukraine updates: North Korean troops expected by Sunday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says North Korean soldiers could be deployed to the front line in the next few days.

Zelenskyy urged Western allies to put pressure on Moscow and Pyongyang.

Germany has warned the development would be a "clear escalation."

South Korean lawmakers say some 3,000 North Korean soldiers have already been sent to support Moscow's forces.

Here's what to know about Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, October 25: