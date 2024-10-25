Ukraine updates: North Korean troops expected by Sunday

Ukraine updates: North Korean troops expected by SundayPublished October 25, 2024last updated October 25, 2024
What you need to know
Germany says Pyongyang deployment is escalation
Germany has warned that Russia deploying North Korean troops in Ukraine would be a "clear escalation."
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow could send soldiers despatched by Pyongyang into battle imminently.
"We call on the North Korean side not to contribute to this, and to refrain from doing anything in this direction," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer told a press briefing in Berlin.
White House spokesperson says N. Korea troops show Putin's desperation
White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told DW that the potential for North Korean soldiers to be used to fight in Ukraine shows Russian President Vladimir Putin is desperate for manpower."
Kirby emphasized his claim by stating that Putin was losing 1,200 Russian soldiers per day — and more than 530,000 Russian casualties.
"It's not like he's being very honest with the Russian people about the losses he has sustained in this fight."
"It's a definite sign of Putin's weakness, no question about that."
Regarding the alleged number of North Korean soldiers being trained in and by Russia, Kirby said the figure of 3,000 was based on US intelligence assessments at the time.
"It's entirely possible that those numbers could change over time and could increase as well."
"He is farming out the fighting to a foreign army, so to a degree, this is a proxy war. It's on Mr. Putin."
North Korean troops deployed to frontlines by Sunday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is planning to deploy North Korean troops to the battlefield starting as early as Sunday.
"According to intelligence reports, on October 27-28, the first North Korean military will be used by Russia in combat zones," he said on the Telegram messenger after receiving reports from his top commander.
Zelenskyy urged allies to respond to this "escalatory move" by applying "tangible pressure" on Moscow and Pyongyang.
"This is a clear escalation by Russia," Zelenskyy posted on X after receiving reports from his top commander.
He did not say what part of the frontline the North Korean soldiers were expected to be sent.
Ukrainian military intelligence on Thursday said the first North Korean units have already been recorded in Russia's Kursk border region, where the Ukrainian military has been operating since August.
It said some 12,000 North Korean troops, including 500 officers and three generals, were already in Russia with training taking place on five military bases.
South Korean lawmakers say about 3,000 soldiers had been sent to support the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, with more to follow.
rc/lo (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)