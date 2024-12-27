Ukraine updates: North Korean soldier captured in Kursk

Ukraine updates: North Korean soldier captured in KurskDecember 27, 2024
What you need to know
Ukrainian forces have captured an injured North Korean soldier, the first such incident since North Korea sent troops to support Russia in the war.
South Korea's intelligence agency confirmed that the soldier captured on December 26 has died from his injuries.
Kyiv claims that North Korea has sent 10,000 to 12,000 troops to aid Russia in the nearly three-year-long conflict in Ukraine.
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, December 27.
Captured North Korean soldier dies from injuries in Ukraine
Ukrainian forces have captured an injured North Korean soldier, marking the first such incident since Pyongyang sent troops to support Russia in the war.
South Korea's spy agency said while the North Korean soldier was captured alive, he has since died from his injuries,
"It has been confirmed through an allied intelligence agency that the North Korean soldier captured alive on December 26th has just passed away due to worsening wounds," the South's spy agency said in a statement.
Ukrainian military sources reported that a soldier was captured during operations in Russia's Kursk region.
A photo purporting to show the captured soldier had been circulating on the Telegram messaging app.
Kyiv says North Korea had sent 10,000 to 12,000 troops to Russia to help it in the almost 3-year war in Ukraine.
lo/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Putin open to Slovakia hosting Ukraine peace talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia is open to Slovakia hosting potential peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
Putin said Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico made the proposal during his visit to Moscow last Sunday.
Fico "would be happy to provide their own country as a platform for negotiations. We are not opposed if it comes to that. Why not? Since Slovakia takes such a neutral position," Putin said.
Fico is an outspoken opponent of the European Union's military support for Ukraine.
Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar described Putin's comments as a "positive signal" to end the war.
"Slovak diplomacy is prepared to actively contribute to the peace process in this way and we have also communicated this option to the Ukrainian partners," he said.
Ukraine reportedly downs 13 Russian drones
Ukrainian air defense shot down 13 out of 24 Russian drones launched during an overnight attack, the air force reported on Friday.
They noted that the remaining 11 Russian drones were "lost" without causing any damage.
Military analysts indicated that Ukraine has been increasingly employing electronic warfare techniques to counter Russian drones.
lo/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)