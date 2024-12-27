Ukraine updates: North Korean soldier captured in Kursk

Ukrainian forces have captured an injured North Korean soldier, the first such incident since North Korea sent troops to support Russia in the war.

South Korea's intelligence agency confirmed that the soldier captured on December 26 has died from his injuries.

Kyiv claims that North Korea has sent 10,000 to 12,000 troops to aid Russia in the nearly three-year-long conflict in Ukraine.

