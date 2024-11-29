Ukraine updates: North Korea vows support for Russia's war

11/30/2024 November 30, 2024 North Korea's Kim vows closer ties with Moscow

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov on Friday and called for a further boost to both sides' already close military partnership.

Kim also slammed the US for allowing Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia with US weapons, describing it as a "direct military intervention in the conflict."

"The US and the West made Kyiv authorities attack Russia's territory with their own long-range strike weapons" and Russia should take action to make "hostile forces pay the price," KCNA news agency quoted Kim as saying.

Kim added that North Korea "will invariably support the policy of the Russian Federation to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity from the imperialists' moves for hegemony."

Kyiv: North Korean troops already fighting for Russia

Russia and North Korea have strengthened their defense ties since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The two countries forged a strategic military partnership in June.

Kim's regime has reportedly dispatched thousands of North Korean troops to fight alongside Russian forces.