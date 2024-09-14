Ukraine updates: North Korea pledges deeper ties with Russia

Ukraine updates: North Korea pledges deeper ties with RussiaSeptember 14, 2024
What you need to know
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the head of Russia's Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, have held talks on "steadily deepening the strategic dialogue" between their two countries, North Korean state media has said.
Moscow has improved ties with North Korea following its invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden welcomed new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington, but the talks apparently did not result in changes of restrictions placed on Kyiv on using Western long-range weapons within Russia.
Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on September 14:
North Korea's Kim and Russia's Shoigu talk security ties
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has told Russian security chief Sergei Shoigu that his government "would further expand cooperation and collaboration" with Moscow based on a treaty signed in June, North Korean state media reported on Saturday.
Kim also told the visiting Shoigu that he wished "the respected President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin good health and success in his work."
Shoigu is currently the head of Russia's Security Council after stepping down as defense minister in May.
His meeting with Kim was intended to "make an important contribution to the implementation" of the defense pact signed during Putin's visit to Pyonyang in June, the Council said on their website.
As ties between the two countries grow closer, Western powers have accused North Korea of selling ammunition to Russia in defiance of international sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Pyongyang has dismissed the accusations as "absurd."
UK and US agree 'strong position' on Ukraine conflict: Starmer
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he has held "long and productive" talks with US President Joe Biden on the conflict in Ukraine, with the two countries coming to a "strong position."
However, Starmer, who took office in July, declined to comment on whether the pair had taken any new decision on whether to loosen restrictions regarding Ukraine's potential use of Western long-range weaponry to attack targets within Russia itself.
"This wasn't a meeting about a particular capability. That wasn't why we got our heads down today," he said.
"It was to allow ourselves the space, which we took, the time, which we took, to have a strategic discussion so that tactical decisions could be seen within the wider strategy," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said allowing long-range strikes "would mean that NATO countries, the United States, and European countries are at war with Russia," which would necessitate Moscow taking "appropriate decisions."
Western allies have so far balked at allowing the weapons they have supplied to Kyiv to be employed within Russia, seemingly amid fears that Moscow could retaliate with its nuclear arsenal.
US gives preliminary approval to sale of F-35s to Romania
The US State Department says it has given the green light to the sale of dozens of F-35 fighter jets to Romania, a NATO ally.
The contract, worth $7.2 billion (€6.5 billion), still has to be approved by Congress.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe," a State Department statement said.
The announcement comes as Ukrainian pilots have begun training at a special center in Romania on F-16s, US-made fighter jets that Washington has already approved for Kyiv's use in defending itself against the Russian invasion.
Romania occupies a strategic position next to Ukraine and the Black Sea.
On Monday, Romanian authorities reported that fragments of a Russian drone had been found on Romanian territory following an overnight attack on Ukrainian Danube ports.
Such incidents raise fears that NATO could at some stage be forced to enter the Ukraine conflict on the basis of its mutual defense clause.