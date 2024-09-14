Ukraine updates: North Korea pledges deeper ties with Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the head of Russia's Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, have held talks on "steadily deepening the strategic dialogue" between their two countries, North Korean state media has said.

Moscow has improved ties with North Korea following its invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden welcomed new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington, but the talks apparently did not result in changes of restrictions placed on Kyiv on using Western long-range weapons within Russia.

Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on September 14: