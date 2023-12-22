Ukraine updates: New Polish FM discusses border protests

12/22/2023 December 22, 2023 Kuleba urges Poland to 'unblock' border amid trucker protest

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged Poland to "unblock the border."

He made the comments during a visit by his Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski.

Polish truckers have been blocking the border between Ukraine and Poland for over a month calling for the reintroduction of a permits system for Ukrainians. They argue that their earnings have been affected by the waiver of the need for permits, introduced after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

"The first thing to do is to unblock the border, because the situation in which our friendly relations find themselves — in the shadow of the blocked border — is unacceptable and harmful," Kuleba told Sikorski.

Kuleba praised Sikorski's visit as a "sign of respect to Ukraine." This is the Polish foreign minister's first trip abroad after taking office earlier this month.

"There is a feeling, an understanding that with this new Polish government and specifically [minister] Sikorski... there will be a very fruitful dialogue between Ukraine and Poland," Kuleba said.

Sikorski is a former Polish prime minister with close ties to defense and political circles in both the US, where his wife was born, and the UK, where he was schooled Image: UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/REUTERS

Sikorski said Ukraine and Poland must restore conditions for fair competition and said he'd brought relevant Cabinet colleagues to Kyiv to this end.

"There are always some issues to be resolved between neighbors related to history or current affairs. That's why I brought the minister of transport and minister of agriculture," he said.

He also reaffirmed Warsaw's support for Kyiv during the meeting with Kuleba.

"It's completely unacceptable for a country to attack its neighbor and bomb cities, destroy entire provinces, deport children... In this titanic fight, minister, Poland is on your side," Sikorski said.