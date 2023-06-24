Ukraine updates: New missile strike targets Kyiv, Kharkiv

Missile strikes have been reported in Kyiv and Kharkiv while other cities reported explosions. Meanwhile Moscow says "anti-terror" measures have been taken after Yevgeny Prighozin's challenge to top brass. DW has more.

Officials in Ukraine reported damage and casualties after a missile strike hit Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv early Saturday.

Air defenses also "detected and destroyed more than 20 missiles in the airspace around Kyiv", said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration.

The debris of the fallen drone triggered a fire in Kyiv's tower block and injured seven people.

"Fragments of a rocket hit a parking lot," Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on social media and said two people were injured in central Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district.

He added that emergency services have been deployed to the site of the explosion.

At least three Russian missiles targeted Kharkiv, with one hitting a gas pipeline which triggered a fire, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

For more than an hour, the entire country was put on air raid alert.

Ukraine's air force had separately reported missiles heading towards northern regions of Sumy and Poltava and the central city of Dnipro.

"Several houses were completely destroyed. Huge crater after the explosion", said Borys Filatov, mayor of the central city of Dnipro.

Ukraine uses German Gepard tanks to defend its skies To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, June 24:

Ukraine positive about EU membership

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his confidence with Ukraine's prospects of becoming a European Union member in his nightly address on Friday.

The Ukrainian president said that there is clear support for Ukraine's EU membership. "We are already perceived as an EU member politically," he said.

Zelenskyy's address came after the London Ukraine Recovery Conference. On the basis of the results of the conference, he said that the event could yield the country "good gains." About five hundred global companies are interested in investing in Ukraine, he added.

Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia's hopes of becoming members of the European Union gained momentum this week as the bloc's European affairs ministers discussed their membership options at a meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.

The EU's Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi while addressing the media in Stockholm said that Ukraine was "on track” with its progress and had met "two out of seven conditions” required to become an EU member.

'Anti-terror' activities underway: Moscow mayor

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said that "anti-terror" steps were being taken in the Russian capital after the chief of the mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced his plans to topple the country's military leadership.

"In connection with the incoming information in Moscow, anti-terrorist measures aimed at strengthening security are being taken," Sergei Sobyanin said on social media.

The measures include additional checks on roads, to reinforce security.

Prigozhin on Saturday said that his 25,000-strong force was "ready to die" as he vowed to bring down Russia's military leadership.

"All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a new audio message. "We are dying for the Russian people."

mf/kb (AFP, Reuters)