Ukraine updates: NATO's Stoltenberg acknowledges aid delays

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged the "serious delays" in the military alliance's aid deliveries to Ukraine, saying they had "serious consequences on the battlefield."

Stoltenberg was in Kyiv on Monday, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the country prepared to receive crucial US weapons.

"NATO allies have not delivered what they promised," Stoltenberg said. "The lack of ammunition has allowed the Russians to push forward along the front line."

Zelenskyy urged faster deliveries to bolster the front line.

"The Russian army is now trying to take advantage of the situation when we are expecting supplies from our partner," the Ukrainian president said. "That is why promptness in supply literally means stabilization of the front line."

Stoltenberg's visit came as the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that Russian forces have advanced further in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, capturing the village of Semenivka near the Moscow-held town of Avdiivka.

Meanwhile, in Poland, farmers suspended their protest at the border crossing with Ukraine, effectively ending a monthslong blockade which had angered Kyiv.

Here's a rundown of the latest Ukraine-related developments on Monday April 29, 2024