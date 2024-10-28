Ukraine updates: NATO says North Korean troops in Russia

Skip next section Croatia to send tanks to Ukraine with German help

Croatia plans to supply Ukraine with 30 battle tanks and 30 infantry fighting vehicles from the Cold War era, its defense ministry said on Monday. The deal will also include ammunition and spare parts.

Croatia will purchase up to 50 newer Leopard 2 A8 tanks from Germany to enable it to pass on the older equipment.

The move was announced in a letter signed by the countries' defense ministers, Ivan Anusic and Boris Pistorius.

The Croatian defense minsitry said that the value of the older material being sent to Ukraine would be deducted from the purchasing price for the new tanks.

"The added value of this purchase model is the help for Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression," the ministry said in a statement.

Anusic said the project would be implemented quickly, calling it crucial for the "modernization" of Croatia's army.

"The first [tanks] will be given to Ukraine this year already," Pistorius said in Berlin. "We have no time to lose here."

The case could cause some friction in Zagreb. Croatia's conservative government led by Prime Minsiter Andrej Plenkovic advocates sending military equipment to Ukraine, but its left-wing President Zoran Milanovic opposes the notion.