Ukraine updates: NATO says N. Korea troops escalate conflict

Ukraine updates: NATO says N. Korea troops escalate conflictPublished October 21, 2024last updated October 21, 2024
What you need to know
New NATO leader Mark Rutte says any deployment of troops from North Korea to fight in Russia's invasion of Ukraine would represent an escalation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says North Korea is preparing to send 10,000 soldiers to help Moscow's war effort.
Meanwhile, Seoul has expressed its "grave concerns regarding North Korea's recent dispatch of troops to Russia."
Here's what to know about Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, October 21:
South Korea to send delegation to NATO
NATO Chief Mark Rutte and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol have discussed what Seoul said was a dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia.
Rutte said this would be a violation of UN sanctions and a serious concern, Yoon's office said.
Meanwhile, Seoul said it was sending a delegation to NATO to share information about the alleged deployment plan.
Russia says will cooperate further with North Korea
Russia has said it will keep cooperating with North Korea after reports of Pyongyang's troops being trained to fight for Moscow in Ukraine.
"North Korea is our close neighbor and partner and we develop relations in all areas and it's our sovereign right. We will continue developing this cooperation further," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
He declined to answer a question on whether Russia is using North Korean troops.
Seoul summons North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia
South Korea's Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia's ambassador to Seoul in protest over what it has called the dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia for deployment in Ukraine.
Seoul Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun called in Russia's top envoy Georgy Zinoviev to urge the immediate withdrawal of North Korean soldiers from Russia.
Kim said the presence of North Korean troops in the Ukraine war was a violation of UN resolutions and the UN charter. He said it posed serious threats to the security of South Korea and beyond.
"We condemn North Korea's illegal military cooperation, including its dispatch of troops to Russia, in the strongest terms," the ministry quoted Kim as saying.
"We will respond jointly with the international community by mobilizing all available means against acts that threaten our core security interests." The ministry said Zinoviev told Kim that he would relay the message to Moscow.
South Korea's spy agency said last week that North Korea had shipped 1,500 special forces troops to Russia's Far East for training and acclimatizing at local military bases. It said they would likely be deployed for combat in the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Pyongyang of preparing to send 10,000 soldiers to Russia.
He called on Sunday for a strong reaction from countries that have acknowledged North Korea's increasing involvement in the Ukraine war.
NATO warns of 'significant escalation' amid N. Korea troop reports
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has warned both Pyongyang and Moscow about sending North Korean soldiers to fight in the Ukraine war.
The deployment of North Korean soldiers to fight with Russia in North Korea "would mark a significant escalation," Rutte said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The pair also talked about the close relationship between South Korea and the Western military alliance, said Rutte.
He noted their cooperation in the defense industry and their "interconnected security."
US defense chief Lloyd in surprise visit to Kyiv
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made an unannounced visit to Ukraine — his fourth since assuming the position in 2021.
The trip comes at a precarious time for the country ahead of the US elections, with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump expressing antipathy towards further support for Kyiv.
Austin wrote on X that his trip was meant to demonstrate "that the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine."
He was expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has vowed to continue military aid to Ukraine should she win on November 5.
The US has been Ukraine's largest military and financial backer since the start of the all-out Russian invasion in February 2022.
Russian forces have advanced slowly and steadily in eastern Ukraine this year. While Zelenskyy has pressed his allies in the West to allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia, so far this has been to no avail.
rc/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)