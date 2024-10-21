Ukraine updates: NATO says N. Korea troops escalate conflict

10/21/2024 October 21, 2024 Seoul summons North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia

South Korea's Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia's ambassador to Seoul in protest over what it has called the dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia for deployment in Ukraine.

Seoul Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun called in Russia's top envoy Georgy Zinoviev to urge the immediate withdrawal of North Korean soldiers from Russia.

S. Korean TV showing what is said to be images of a Russian vessel docked in the North loaded with weapons Image: Kim Jae-Hwan/Sopa/Zuma/picture alliance

Kim said the presence of North Korean troops in the Ukraine war was a violation of UN resolutions and the UN charter. He said it posed serious threats to the security of South Korea and beyond.

"We condemn North Korea's illegal military cooperation, including its dispatch of troops to Russia, in the strongest terms," the ministry quoted Kim as saying.

"We will respond jointly with the international community by mobilizing all available means against acts that threaten our core security interests." The ministry said Zinoviev told Kim that he would relay the message to Moscow.

South Korea's spy agency said last week that North Korea had shipped 1,500 special forces troops to Russia's Far East for training and acclimatizing at local military bases. It said they would likely be deployed for combat in the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Pyongyang of preparing to send 10,000 soldiers to Russia.

He called on Sunday for a strong reaction from countries that have acknowledged North Korea's increasing involvement in the Ukraine war.