Ukraine Updates: NATO meets with focus on support for Kyiv

Ukraine Updates: NATO meets with focus on support for KyivDecember 3, 2024
What you need to know
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, December 3.
Ukraine unlikely to get membership invitation at NATO meet
NATO members are heading to Brussels on Tuesday to attend the last high-level NATO meeting before the Biden administration leaves office next month.
Foreign ministers from the 32 NATO member states will meet in Brussels where rallying support for Ukraine will be on top of the agenda ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House in January.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to "discuss priorities for transatlantic security, including supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion, deepening cooperation with NATO's southern partners in the Middle East, North Africa, and Sahel regions, and preparing for the upcoming summit at The Hague," the US State Department said.
However, according to diplomats, Ukraine's hope for a membership invitation are likely to go unfulfilled as there is no indication that NATO's members have agreed on such a decision.
"It will take weeks and months to get consensus," a senior NATO diplomat, on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters news agency on Monday. "I don't see that happening tomorrow, I would be very surprised."
A senior US official said the meeting would focus on surging support for Ukraine so it was in the strongest possible position next year, "going into possible negotiations."
"The best way to do that is to surge money, munitions and mobilization," the official said.
Zelenskyy thanks Scholz for Kyiv visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his visit to Kyiv on Monday.
"Today, Chancellor Scholz visited Ukraine. We had an extensive discussion — one of the longest bilateral meetings, in a special format, lasting more than two and a half hours," Zelenskyy said, while mentioning that the main focus of the talk was "air defense and strengthening our protection of the skies."
He mentioned that Germany is number one in Europe regarding aid to Ukraine: "I want to thank the Chancellor personally, as well as all of Germany — who stand so firmly with us. It is vital for Ukraine that the level of German support does not decrease in the future."
Zelenskyy said Scholz "saw specific Ukrainian weapons produced jointly with Germany that can significantly influence the situation at the front."
Zelenskyy thanked German companies that are working with Ukraine, and said "he discussed upcoming contacts with our European partners in the coming weeks, as well as the negotiations planned for this month" with Scholz.
"Olaf, I want to personally thank you, and I extend my gratitude to your country — thank you, Germany!" Zelenskyy said.
US announces $725 million in military aid, including mines
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a package of missiles, ammunition, anti-personnel mines and other weapons worth $725 million (roughly €690 million) for Ukraine on Monday.
This comes as the outgoing Biden administration looks to ramp up deliveries before the handover to President-elect Donald Trump in January, amid questions on how that might impact Washington's stance on the conflict.
Blinken said in a statement that the package would include stinger missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (or HIMARS), drones and land mines, among other items.
"The United States and 50 other nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression," Blinken said.
Russia has been making gains in Ukraine's east in recent months and Russian airstrikes threaten the energy grid as winter sets in.
It is the first time in decades the US has exported anti-personnel landmines, with their use contentious because of the potential to harm civilians and for long-term contamination of areas.
Neither Russia nor the US are parties to the 1997 Ottawa Treaty banning their use, however. Ukraine started requesting them soon after Russia's invasion.
