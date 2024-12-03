Ukraine Updates: NATO meets with focus on support for Kyiv

Skip next section Ukraine unlikely to get membership invitation at NATO meet

Ukraine unlikely to get membership invitation at NATO meet

NATO members are heading to Brussels on Tuesday to attend the last high-level NATO meeting before the Biden administration leaves office next month.

Foreign ministers from the 32 NATO member states will meet in Brussels where rallying support for Ukraine will be on top of the agenda ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House in January.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to "discuss priorities for transatlantic security, including supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion, deepening cooperation with NATO's southern partners in the Middle East, North Africa, and Sahel regions, and preparing for the upcoming summit at The Hague," the US State Department said.

However, according to diplomats, Ukraine's hope for a membership invitation are likely to go unfulfilled as there is no indication that NATO's members have agreed on such a decision.

"It will take weeks and months to get consensus," a senior NATO diplomat, on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters news agency on Monday. "I don't see that happening tomorrow, I would be very surprised."

A senior US official said the meeting would focus on surging support for Ukraine so it was in the strongest possible position next year, "going into possible negotiations."

"The best way to do that is to surge money, munitions and mobilization," the official said.