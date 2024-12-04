  1. Skip to content
Ukraine

Ukraine updates: NATO foreign ministers meet

December 4, 2024

This is the last high-level NATO meeting before the Biden administration leaves office next month. Rallying support for war-torn Ukraine will be on top of the ministers’ agenda. DW has the latest.

M2 Bradley's commander callsign "Kach" driving his vehicle after a fight in Kursk region
Kyiv's forces in eastern Ukraine have come under increased pressure from Russian attacks in recent monthsImage: DW
What you need to know

  • NATO members are going to discuss support for Ukraine in Brussels
  • Protecting Ukraine's infrastructure is a priority, NATO chief says
  • Alliance’s members will have to provide security guarantees to Kyiv, says Lithuanian foreign minister

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, December 4

December 4, 2024

NATO agrees protecting Ukraine infrastructure is priority, Rutte says

NATO members have agreed that providing air defense systems to protect Ukraine's infrastructure against Russian attacks has to be a priority, said Mark Rutte, the alliance’s secretary-general.

His statement came after the bloc’s foreign ministers held a meeting with their Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday evening.

"There was a clear agreement around the table last night that to help Ukraine, particularly with its infrastructure, has to be a priority," Rutte told reporters on Wednesday.

"I’m confident that allies will follow up in the coming days and weeks in making sure that whatever they can supply to Ukraine will be supplied."

Ukraine braces for third winter at war amid energy shortages

December 4, 2024

UK foreign secretary to urge NATO to boost Ukraine support

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he will urge his NATO colleagues to increase military support for Ukraine during the NATO foreign ministers' meeting on Wednesday.

"This support is critical to enabling Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression, and the UK and allies must double down on our efforts to ensure Ukraine prevails," he underlined, speaking ahead of his first NATO foreign ministerial meeting.

"Investment in Ukraine's security is investment in Euro-Atlantic and global security," he added.

Lammy also blamed Russia for numerous conflicts worldwide.

"We are living in dangerous times," said Lammy.

"And as we look across the world with war here on our continent in Europe, with the tremendous aggression that we are seeing across the Middle East with the hand of Iran so present in the Middle East and with this rising conflict in Sudan and now in Syria, there is one country with its hand in so much of it, and that is Russia," he added.

Ukraine soldiers train for battle in British countryside

December 4, 2024

NATO needs to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, says Lithuania FM

NATO members will have to provide guarantees so that peace in Ukraine can be guaranteed, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

"If we want to have peace in Ukraine, we will have to supply security guarantees. There is no cheaper way for security guarantees than NATO's article 5," he said.

"The war will only be settled on the battlefield. It is an illusion to say we are unable to supply Ukraine with what it needs," he added.

German soldiers help beef up Lithuania's defense

December 4, 2024

Zelenskyy calls for reinforcement of eastern front

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for major reinforcement of sectors in eastern Ukraine where Russian forces have made advances in recent months.

Zelenskyy was speaking in his nightly video address after talks with the country's top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He said much depended on Ukraine's Western allies providing vital weaponry in a timely manner.

"The Donetsk directions require significant reinforcement. This particularly involves the supply of weapons from our partners," Zelenskiy said.

"It's a direct relationship: The greater our army's firepower and technological capabilities, the more we can destroy Russia's offensive potential and protect the lives of our soldiers."

Ukraine's air defense intercepts Russian drones

December 4, 2024

NATO meets in Brussels, Kyiv unlikely to get membership invite

Foreign ministers from the 32 NATO member states are meeting in Brussels to discuss continued support for war-ravaged Ukraine, among other things.

This is the last high-level meeting of the military alliance’s members before US President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January.

Ukraine's hopes for a membership invitation, however, are unlikely to be fulfilled at this gathering, according to diplomats, as there’s no indication that the bloc’s members have agreed to such a decision.

"It will take weeks and months to get consensus," a senior NATO diplomat, on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters news agency on Monday. "I don't see that happening tomorrow, I would be very surprised."

NATO members not yet on the same page on Ukraine membership

sri/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

