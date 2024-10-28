Ukraine updates: NATO chief says N. Korean troops in Russia

The new secretary-general of NATO, Mark Rutte, confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia and said it represented a "significant escalation."

Rutte also claimed that more than 600,000 Russian troops had been killed or injured in "Putin's war."

Meanwhile, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that North Korean involvement on the battlefield could take place "sooner than expected."

Here's a round up of the major developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, October 28: