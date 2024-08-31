Ukraine updates: NATO chief backs Kursk offensive

Ukraine updates: NATO chief backs Kursk offensivePublished August 31, 2024last updated August 31, 2024
What you need to know
- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says he backs Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region
- His comments come after Russia launched a series of heavy aerial attacks on Ukraine this week
- Five killed in Ukrainian strike on Belgorod, Russian officials say
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Saturday, August 31:
97 people wounded in Russia's heavy aerial strike on Kharkiv, regional governor says
The number of people injured in a massive Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has been revised substantially upwards.
According to regional military governor Oleh Syniehubov, 97 people were now reported to have been injured as a result of the attack and the figures include 22 minors.
The death toll has increased from six to seven which also includes a 14-year-old girl.
On Friday, a 12-story block of flats and a playground in the northeastern city of Kharkiv was hit by Russian glide bombs.
Glide bombs are hard to intercept and they have become a fearsome tool in the war in eastern Ukraine in recent months that can cause huge devastation.
Kyiv says that the most effective way to counter such strikes is to target Russian planes, not the bombs themselves.
Five killed in Russia's Belgorod, regional governor says
Five people were killed and another 46 injured in a Ukrainian attack on the western Russian city of Belgorod on Friday night, local officials have said.
Of the injured, 37 have been taken to hospital, including seven children, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
Two residential buildings, several shops and cars were reportedly damaged in the shelling.
The city of Belgorod is the capital of the Belgorod region, which borders not only Ukraine but also lies just south of Russia's Kursk region, the location where Ukrainian troops launched a surprise attack four weeks ago.
NATO chief says he backs Ukraine's Kursk offensive
Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, has described Ukraine's ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk region as a legitimate form of self-defense.
"Ukraine has a right to defend itself," he told Germany's Die Welt newspaper on Saturday. "And according to international law, this right does not stop at the border."
The offensive, which caught the Kremlin off guard when it was launched from Ukraine's Sumy region on August 6, is now in its fourth week.
Ukrainian troops claim to have captured dozens of small towns and villages across over 1,200 square kilometers (around 500 square miles) of territory and have claimed to have taken hundreds of Russian prisoners of war.
"The Russian soldiers, tanks and bases [in Kursk] are legitimate targets under international law," said Stoltenberg, adding that Kyiv had not informed NATO about its plan beforehand and did not play a role in them.
Stoltenberg, who is stepping down as NATO chief in October, also welcomed Germany's commitment to continue its support for Ukraine – despite Berlin's plans to reduce its own direct contribution to Kyiv in next year's budget.
He praised "Germany's clear commitment to remaining Ukraine's primary military donor in Europe and the second-biggest worldwide [after the United States]."
The German government has justified plans to cut direct aid to Ukraine from €7.48 billion to around €4 billion in 2025 by highlighting a European Union plan to divert interest accumulated from frozen Russian assets held within the bloc to Kyiv.
rm/mf (Reuters, AP, afp, dpa)