Ukraine updates: NATO chief backs Kursk offensive

08/31/2024 August 31, 2024 97 people wounded in Russia's heavy aerial strike on Kharkiv, regional governor says

The number of people injured in a massive Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has been revised substantially upwards.

According to regional military governor Oleh Syniehubov, 97 people were now reported to have been injured as a result of the attack and the figures include 22 minors.

The death toll has increased from six to seven which also includes a 14-year-old girl.

On Friday, a 12-story block of flats and a playground in the northeastern city of Kharkiv was hit by Russian glide bombs.

Glide bombs are hard to intercept and they have become a fearsome tool in the war in eastern Ukraine in recent months that can cause huge devastation.

Kyiv says that the most effective way to counter such strikes is to target Russian planes, not the bombs themselves.