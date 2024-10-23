Ukraine updates: Multiple Russian attacks across frontline

Skip next section Ten thousand North Korean troops expected in Russia by December — report

10/23/2024 October 23, 2024 Ten thousand North Korean troops expected in Russia by December — report

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia in support of Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and that 10,000 were expected in Russia by December, citing the country's intelligence service with the information.

South Korea's director of intelligence Cho Tae-yong told lawmakers that North Korea has sent additional 1,500 troops.

Last week, the National Intelligence Service said it had confirmed that North Korea sent 1,500 special forces personnel to Russia this month.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence told US publication The War Zone that Kyiv expected North Korean forces to arrive in Russia's Kursk region on Wednesday.

Kursk is where Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion in August and managed to capture a chunk of territory.

South Korea's National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo has warned that "phased measures" could be taken in comments reported by local media.

"There is a possibility that personnel will be sent to Ukraine to monitor the tactics and combat capabilities of North Korean special forces dispatched in support of Russia," Yonhap reported citing an intelligence source.

"If deployed, the team is expected to be composed of military personnel from intelligence units, who could analyze North Korean battlefield tactics or take part in interrogations of captured North Koreans."

Last week video purporting to show dozens of North Korean troops lining up to receive Russian military uniforms was widely circulated.

The video had been obtained by Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security but could not be independently verified.