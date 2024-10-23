Ukraine updates: Multiple Russian attacks across frontline

Russian forces have launched multiple attacks across the frontline in eastern Ukraine, according to a daily situation report from Ukraine's military leadership.

The city of Pokrovsk is one of the flashpoints for fighting and is a key resupply hub for Ukraine.

Russian forces have been slowly advancing on the city as they seek to gain the upper hand in the region.

Pro-Russian military bloggers have also claimed that Kremlin troops are storming four towns in the east.

Here's what to know about Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, October 23: