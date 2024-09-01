Ukraine updates: Moscow refinery hit in massive drone attack

A fire broke out at a refinery southeast of the capital Moscow following a wave of Ukrainian drone strikes, according to Russian media.

Attacks on a power plant in the southern edge of Moscow and a power plant in the Tver region — which is about 100 kilometers northeast of the capital — were also reported.

Meanwhile, Russian shelling in Ukraine's Sumy region killed one person and injured four more people.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Sunday, September 1: