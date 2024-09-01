Ukraine updates: Moscow refinery hit in massive drone attack

Skip next section Russia says it repelled 'massive' Ukrainian drone attack

09/01/2024 September 1, 2024 Russia says it repelled 'massive' Ukrainian drone attack

Russia said it thwarted a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack by shooting down 158 drones in 15 regions, including two over the capital city Moscow.

A coal-fired power plant near the city was reportedly hit, as was an oil refinery within city limits.

Attacks on a power plant in the Tver region, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of the capital, were also reported.

Russia's Defense Ministry said 122 drones were shot down over the Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions, which border Ukraine.

Drones were also shot down deeper in Russia, including one each in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow, and the Ivanovo region, northeast of the Russian capital.

The barrage comes just days after Ukraine's energy infrastructure was targeted by more than 200 Russian drones and missiles in one of the largest attacks on Ukrainian power grid.

dh/rm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)