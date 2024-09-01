Ukraine updates: Moscow refinery hit in massive drone attack

Ukraine updates: Moscow refinery hit in massive drone attackPublished September 1, 2024last updated September 1, 2024
What you need to know
A fire broke out at a refinery southeast of the capital Moscow following a wave of Ukrainian drone strikes, according to Russian media.
Attacks on a power plant in the southern edge of Moscow and a power plant in the Tver region — which is about 100 kilometers northeast of the capital — were also reported.
Meanwhile, Russian shelling in Ukraine's Sumy region killed one person and injured four more people.
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Sunday, September 1:
Russia says it repelled 'massive' Ukrainian drone attack
Russia said it thwarted a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack by shooting down 158 drones in 15 regions, including two over the capital city Moscow.
A coal-fired power plant near the city was reportedly hit, as was an oil refinery within city limits.
Attacks on a power plant in the Tver region, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of the capital, were also reported.
Russia's Defense Ministry said 122 drones were shot down over the Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions, which border Ukraine.
Drones were also shot down deeper in Russia, including one each in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow, and the Ivanovo region, northeast of the Russian capital.
The barrage comes just days after Ukraine's energy infrastructure was targeted by more than 200 Russian drones and missiles in one of the largest attacks on Ukrainian power grid.
dh/rm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)