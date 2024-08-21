Ukraine updates: Moscow downs drones, loses land in Kursk

Ukraine updates: Moscow downs drones, loses land in KurskPublished August 21, 2024last updated August 21, 2024
What you need to know
Russian air defense systems were able to down 11 drones over the Moscow region, the city's mayor said.
Major airports around the Russian capital curbed flights, but later resumed normal operations.
Substantial drone attacks were also reported over the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces were said to have gained some territory around the parcel of land it controls in Russia's Kursk region.
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, August 21:
Moscow comes under 'one of biggest' drone attacks, mayor says
Russian authorities say Moscow faced one of the largest attacks yet by Ukrainian drones since its full-scale invasion was launched in February 2022.
Moscow Mayer Sergey Sobyanin said all 11 of the drones located over the Moscow region had been destroyed because such strong defenses have been built up around the Russian capital.
"This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.
"The layered defense of Moscow that was created made it possible to successfully repel all the attacks from the enemy UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles]." Drone attacks on Moscow are relatively rare. The latest one is on a par with one in May 2023, when at least eight drones were destroyed over the city.
Russia's aviation watchdog said Moscow's airports Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports had limited their flights for four hours, but restarted normal operations from 0330 (GMT/UTC).
Sobyanin said that according to preliminary information, there were no injuries or damage in the aftermath of the attacks.
Another 34 drones were said to have been downed in other regions — including 23 over Bryansk and six in Belgorod, where governor Alexander Bogomaz said there had been a mass attack using drones.
Three drones were shot down over Kaluga and two over Kursk.
Meanwhile, in the southern Russian region of Rostov, a missile was shot down.
Ukrainian troops still advancing in Kursk, experts say
Ukrainian troops have kept making advances in the Kursk region in recent days, according to military analysts.
They have also conducted cross-border operations further west, seeking to strike Russian pontoon bridges over the Seim River, the Institute for the Study of War said.
Satellite imagery appears to show that Ukrainian forces have destroyed at least one such bridge.
Russian military bloggers and the Russian Ministry of Defense both acknowledged that Ukrainian forces had taken the village of Vishnevka. Ukrainian forces were also advancing in forested areas near the town of Sudzha — the largest settlement under Kyiv's control.
In the east of Ukraine, however, Moscow's forces are bearing down on the key eastern transit hub of Pokrovsk, from which up to 600 people are fleeing each day as Russian troops arrive some 10 kilometers from the outskirts.
Russia is also pushing forward toward the eastern city of Toretsk, the loss of which would move Moscow's guns closer to a supply route for much of Ukraine's forces in the Donbas region.
