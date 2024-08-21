Ukraine updates: Moscow downs drones, loses land in Kursk

Skip next section Moscow comes under 'one of biggest' drone attacks, mayor says

08/21/2024 August 21, 2024 Moscow comes under 'one of biggest' drone attacks, mayor says

Russian authorities say Moscow faced one of the largest attacks yet by Ukrainian drones since its full-scale invasion was launched in February 2022.

Moscow Mayer Sergey Sobyanin said all 11 of the drones located over the Moscow region had been destroyed because such strong defenses have been built up around the Russian capital.

"This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

"The layered defense of Moscow that was created made it possible to successfully repel all the attacks from the enemy UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles]." Drone attacks on Moscow are relatively rare. The latest one is on a par with one in May 2023, when at least eight drones were destroyed over the city.

Russia's aviation watchdog said Moscow's airports Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports had limited their flights for four hours, but restarted normal operations from 0330 (GMT/UTC).

Sobyanin said that according to preliminary information, there were no injuries or damage in the aftermath of the attacks.

Another 34 drones were said to have been downed in other regions — including 23 over Bryansk and six in Belgorod, where governor Alexander Bogomaz said there had been a mass attack using drones.

Three drones were shot down over Kaluga and two over Kursk.

Meanwhile, in the southern Russian region of Rostov, a missile was shot down.