Ukraine updates: Moscow downs drones, loses land in Kursk

Russian air defense systems were able to down 11 drones over the Moscow region, the city's mayor said.

Major airports around the Russian capital curbed flights, but later resumed normal operations.

Substantial drone attacks were also reported over the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces were said to have gained some territory around the parcel of land it controls in Russia's Kursk region.

