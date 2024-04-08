Ukraine updates: More strikes reported near Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again appealed to allies for more military aid, adding that Ukraine would lose the war if the US Congress continues to stall.

It comes as a fresh wave of Russian strikes killed three people in Zaporizhzhia and damaged infrastructure elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov touched down in Beijing to discuss Ukraine and other topics with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, April 8: