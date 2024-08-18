Ukraine updates: More advances in Kursk, says Kyiv

08/18/2024 August 18, 2024 Chechnya's Kadyrov boasts of Tesla truck

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov boasted of having a Cyberbeast luxury truck from US carmaker Tesla.

"A truly invulnerable and fast animal," Kadyrov said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.

Kadyrov thanked Tesla CEO Elon Musk and invited him to Chechnya.

"I express my sincere gratitude to Elon Musk! This is, of course, the strongest genius of our time and a specialist. A great man!" he said.

"I am sure this 'beast' will be of great use to our fighters," he said, referring to soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Kadyrov is the head of the autonomous republic of Chechnya in Russia's northern Caucasus.