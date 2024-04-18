Ukraine updates: Mood in Kyiv 'strong,' Habeck tells DW

Skip next section 'The fight for Ukraine is also our cause,' Germany's Habeck tells DW

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday to show support as Ukraine runs short on weapons and ammunition to fight off Russia.

Habeck held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials there. Speaking to DW, Habeck said the mood in Kyiv was "really strong" and that everyone he talked to showed commitment to "continue to fight" for Ukraine's freedom.

Asked if he thought Russia could be stopped, Habeck said that "Of course it can be stopped. They [Ukrainian forces] need air defense systems, more air defense systems. This is something the president asked me."

"Germany delivered another Patriot system, and we are doing that as a first move to ask others and to give an example that everyone can do a little more. If you look at the number of Patriot systems other countries have, there are countries that have quite [a few] more Patriot systems than Germany has," Habeck said.

Regarding Ukraine's dwindling ammunition stocks, Habeck said that it might be "the most hardest time for them" but things would be better soon.

Czech Republic has bought ammunition along with Germany, Habeck said, adding that support from the US was on the horizon after being stalled for months in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.