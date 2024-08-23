Ukraine updates: Modi keen for 'peace' as he visits Kyiv

08/23/2024 August 23, 2024 Modi on peace mission to Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to Kyiv on Friday where he is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"No problem can be resolved on a battlefield," Modi said ahead of his visit, adding that New Delhi is in favor of "dialogue and diplomacy for restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible."

He is the first Indian premier to visit Ukraine and Modi is casting himself as a possible peacemaker, two and a half years after Russia invaded its neighbor.

A diplomatic breakthrough between Moscow and Kyiv looks more elusive than ever, however, following Ukraine's offensive into Russia's western Kursk region.

It is also unclear whether Modi himself could be an effective peacemaker, with many in Kyiv skeptical over his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In July, he drew Ukrainian ire after hugging Putin during a visit to Moscow.

Modi said he hoped to "share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict" with Zelenskyy, as well as discuss "deepening the India-Ukraine friendship."

Zelenskyy has said that "a number of documents are also expected to be signed" during the meeting with Modi, who visited Poland on Thursday as part of his trip.