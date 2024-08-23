Ukraine updates: Modi keen for 'peace' as he arrives in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Modi keen for 'peace' as he arrives in KyivAugust 23, 2024
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is advocating "peace" as he visits Ukraine on Friday, a day after visiting Poland.
Kamala Harris accepted the nomination to be the Democratic candidate in November's US election and said she will continue to support Ukraine if elected, while also saying that she will "stand up" for Kyiv, unlike Republican nominee Donald Trump, who she accused of relenting in the face of dictators.
Meanwhile, Russia says the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is running normally again after a power line outage.
Modi on peace mission to Ukraine
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to Kyiv on Friday where he is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"No problem can be resolved on a battlefield," Modi said ahead of his visit, adding that New Delhi is in favor of "dialogue and diplomacy for restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible."
He is the first Indian premier to visit Ukraine and Modi is casting himself as a possible peacemaker, two and a half years after Russia invaded its neighbor.
A diplomatic breakthrough between Moscow and Kyiv looks more elusive than ever, however, following Ukraine's offensive into Russia's western Kursk region.
It is also unclear whether Modi himself could be an effective peacemaker, with many in Kyiv skeptical over his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In July, he drew Ukrainian ire after hugging Putin during a visit to Moscow.
Modi said he hoped to "share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict" with Zelenskyy, as well as discuss "deepening the India-Ukraine friendship."
Zelenskyy has said that "a number of documents are also expected to be signed" during the meeting with Modi, who visited Poland on Thursday as part of his trip.
Russia's Rosatom says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant back up and running again after outage
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine is operating normally once more after its automatic systems- had previously switched off one high-voltage line, Russia's Rosatom nuclear company said on Friday.
The dormant plant is dependent on external power to keep the stability and safety of its reactors. Rosatom said power was being supplied via an alternative high-voltage line.
Earlier this month, experts warned of a growing crisis at nuclear power plants in Kursk and in Zaporizhzhya.
Kamala Harris says she will 'stand up' for Ukraine if elected US president
Kamala Harris was officially announced as the Democratic candidate for the upcoming US presidential election and vowed to "stand up" for Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir "Putin's aggression."
"In the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand and I know where the United States belongs," she said, accusing Republican nominee Donald Trump of bowing down to dictators.
Harris emerged as the Democratic candidate little more than a month ago when President Joe Biden said he would be stepping aside.
