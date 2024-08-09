Ukraine updates: 'Massive drone attack' hits Russian airbase

Ukraine updates: 'Massive drone attack' hits Russian airbasePublished August 9, 2024last updated August 9, 2024
What you need to know
Russia has reported a 'massive attack' on an airbase in the city of Lipetsk, located in the region of the same name.
Villages around the targeted area, some 330 kilometers (210 miles) from the Ukrainian border, were evacuated.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue their operations within Russian territory.
Here is the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine from Friday, 9 August:
Ukraine confirms attack in Russian airfield
Ukraine's army confirmed it hit a Russian airfield in the Lipetsk region in an overnight strike that destroyed ammunition warehouses.
"Last night, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked the Lipetsk airfield," Ukraine's General Staff said in a post on Telegram, adding it had struck "warehouses with guided aerial bombs and a number of other facilities."
"Several sources of ignition were recorded, a large fire broke out and multiple detonations were observed," the post said.
It added that Russian Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft were based at the airfield.
Earlier, Russia declared an emergency and ordered evacuations in the region after reporting a "massive" drone strike.
Moscow 'trying to downplay' major Ukrainian advances in Kursk — DW correspondent
DW's correspondent in Ukraine, Nick Connolly, said that Kyiv was remaining "tight-lipped" about its ongoing operations in Kursk.
At the same time, "the Russian governmental side is trying to downplay most of what's going on."
"A few days ago we were speaking about Ukrainian troops being 10, 15 kilometers into Russian territory from the border, now there've been reports and geolocated images of Ukrainian military groups as far as 30 kilometers into Russian territory," Connelly said.
There are reports the Ukrainians are trying to get to the Kursk nuclear power station, which would be very difficult for the Russians to dislodge them from, if they can get there, Conolly said.
"It does seem that they have caught the Russians off guard… that it's been pretty easy to get past those Russian defenses, basically driving around them."
Connolly stressed that Ukrainian forces had managed to pull off a pretty successful campaign, even with limited resources, in a move likely to rattle the Kremlin.
"With a relatively limited investment of people and resources they have achieved a lot, definitely politically, they've shown [Russian President] Vladimir Putin up, they’ve shown ordinary Russians that he's unable to secure the border."
He speculated that this success could result in a land swap, with Ukraine gaining some of its occupied territory back.
Connolly said that permission from Western powers to use the weapons they supplied inside Russian territory had been a "game changer" for the Ukrainian military.
Half of Germans fear escalation over US deployment of long-range missiles — survey
Every second German fears that Russia's war in Ukraine will expand if the United States deploys long-range missiles in Germany, news agency DPA reported, citing a recent survey.
In July, Washington and Berlin agreed that US Tomahawk cruise missiles — which could reach deep into Russia, SM-6 air-defense missiles and the newly developed hypersonic weapons would be stationed in Germany from 2026.
The survey conducted by opinion research institute Civey, on behalf of the Funke Media Group newspapers, revealed that 50% of respondents believed this would lead to an escalation. Another 38% did not believe so while the remaining 12% were undecided.
Nearly half, 47%, of the respondents also expect the deployment to act as a deterrent to Russia while 45% were more skeptical.
Ukraine says it downed 27 Russian drones overnight
Ukraine's air defense systems destroyed 27 drones by Russia overnight, the country's chief of air force said.
Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine with 27 Shahed unamned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region, commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said in a post on Telegram.
"As a result of the anti-air combat, all enemy drones were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force REB assets in the Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions," he wrote.
Russia's Lipetsk evacuated after 'massive' drone strike
A Russian airbase outside the town of Lipetsk was on fire on Friday morning after authorities reported a "massive attack."
Regional Governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram that four villages were being evacuated after declaring a state of emergency. Lipetsk city is around 330 kilometers (210 miles) from the Ukrainian border.
The governor first rejected calls on social media for people to leave the area, saying they were "spread by the enemy in order to sow panic."
However, he quickly changed course, issuing evacuation orders for the four villages on the outskirts of Lipetsk city.
"To eliminate the consequences of the detonation of explosive objects, a state of emergency is introduced in Lipetsk municipal district," he said. "Temporary accommodation points and transport are being prepared."
Artamonov later said that the threat level had been lifted, but that at least six people had been killed according to preliminary reports and that explosions had damaged power facilities.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that 75 Ukrainian drones, across various regions including Lipetsk, had been shot down overnight. It was not immediately clear how many drones got through.
Friday's strike comes as Ukrainian forces continue their offensive inside the Russian Kursk province, albeit without direct acknowledgment from Kyiv.
mk/ab (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)