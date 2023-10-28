Ukraine updates: Malta hosts Kyiv-backed peace talks

The third round of peace talks began Saturday in Malta backed by Ukraine, with representatives from more than 50 countries.

During the two-day meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping to garner support for his 10-point plan to end the war.

Kyiv sees the growing list of participants as a sign that global support remains intact despite the US Congress halting new military aid for Ukraine.

The Malta summit expects to host national security and policy advisers.

