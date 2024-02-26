Ukraine updates: Kyiv's troops pull out of eastern village

Ukraine says it has withdrawn its troops from the eastern village of Lastochkyne in a bid to counter a Russian advance.

Russia says it has now seized the village near the town of Avdiivka, which fell to Russian forces last week.

This comes as French President Emmanuel Macron is set to host a conference in Paris to discuss Europe's role in supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian invasion.

At the meeting, which will be attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz among others, participants will have the opportunity to "reaffirm their unity as well as their determination to defeat the war of aggression waged by Russia in Ukraine," the French presidency said.

