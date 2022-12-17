Kyiv warns of long energy shortages after Russia strikes

Ukraine is working on restoring basic heat and electricity after a barage of Russian air strikes left several cities in darkness and below-freezing temperatures. DW rounds up the latest.

War-battered Ukraine strived to restore electricity to its critical infrastructure and heating systems after a new wave of Russian air strikes on Friday compromised the power grids in major cities.

Ukraine's national energy provider said its systems has lost over 50% of its capacity after Russian strikes targeted the "backbone networks and generational facilities," imposing emergency blackouts.

It went on to warn that the extent of the damage in the north, south and centre of the country meant it could take longer to restore supplies than after previous attacks. "Priority will be given to critical infrastructure: hospitals, water supply facilities, heat supply facilities, sewage treatment plants," Ukrenergo's statement read.

Meanwhile Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said that only a third of the capital's residents had functional heat or water.

Residents wrapped themselves up in coats and ran for the shelter of underground metros as air sirens rang in the air.

Russia fired 74 missiles on Friday, 60 of which were shot down by anti-aircraft defences, according to the Ukrainian army. Kyiv underwent one of the biggest missile attacks since the beginning of the invasion with 40 incoming missiles. Ukraine's forces shot down 37 of these.

Russia launches new missile strikes across Ukraine To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As of early Saturday morning, the capital city's metro and water systems were back in service. Heatings has been restored to half the city while electricity returned to two-thirds. The restorations came with a warning: "But schedules of emergency outages are being implemented," the mayor wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Because the deficit of electricity is significant."

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on December 17.

Report: Russian oligarchs file lawsuits to fight EU sanctions

Russian oligarchs and business owners have filed 61 lawsuits with the European Court of Justice against EU-imposed sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by German tabloid Bild on saturday.

Grigory Berezkin and Gennady Timchenko — Kremlin oligarchs — are seeking compensation for "non-material damage" they allegedly suffered due to the sanctions, the report said, citing documents available on the court's webiste.

To be sure, Berezkin is only seeking a symbolic payment of €1 ($1.05), arguing he does not support the Russian Federation government. He claims his reputation has taken a serious hit and that "there is no material link between him and Russia's policy in Ukraine," according to his case file.

Timchenko on the other hand, is looking for a €1 million compensation.

other prominent plaintiffs include the former owner of the English football club FC Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, and Mikhail Fridman, founder and manager of the large financial group Alfa-Group.

Ukrainians face harsh winter To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Putin mulls Ukraine plans with military commanders

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the commanders of his armed forces for proposals on how they think Russia's invasion of Ukraine should proceed, according to reports by Russian news agencies.

He sought their strategies during a visit to the headquarters of Russia's joint task force on military operations in Ukraine.

"We will listen to the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions," TASS quoted Putin as saying.

Since october, Russia changed its military strategy in Ukraine and has pursued aerial onslought on energy-linked infrastructure facilities, after suffering a series of defeats on the ground. Meanwhile Ukraine has admitted that its air forces are not as sophisticated as Russia's and has sought support from other European nations.

mk/jcg (Reuters, AFP, dpa)