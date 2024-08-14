Ukraine updates: Kyiv to create 'buffer zone' in Kursk

Skip next section Ukraine to open up human corridors in Kursk 'buffer zone'

08/14/2024 August 14, 2024 Ukraine to open up human corridors in Kursk 'buffer zone'

Ukraine says its army will allow the evacuation of civilians from Russia's Kursk region and open up the area to international humanitarian organizations.

"Our military forces plan to... open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians: both in the direction of Russia and of Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials.

Speaking after the same meeting, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said Ukraine would create a "buffer zone" in the region to stop Russian cross-border strikes.

"The creation of a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily hostile shelling," he said.