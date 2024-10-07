Ukraine updates: Kyiv strikes oil terminal in Crimea

10/07/2024 October 7, 2024 Russian court jails American citizen after serving as Ukraine mercenary

A Russian court on Monday sentenced a US citizen to six years and 10 months in prison.

He was convicted on the grounds of serving as a mercenary for Ukraine.

Prosecutors said the convicted man was provided with training, weapons and ammunition when he allegedly signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. He went on to fight alongside those forces until he was captured on April 2 the same year.

Russian investigators said he was paid $1,000 (€912) per month to serve in a Ukrainian territorial defense unit in the city of Izyum. He had been living there since 2014. In April of that year, Russian-backed militants seized towns in the eastern Donbas region.

According to Russian state media, the 72-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge and got a reduced sentence due to his age.

He is the first American known to have been convicted on charges of fighting as a mercenary in the conflict.

