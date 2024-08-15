Ukraine updates: Kyiv says still advancing in Kursk

Ukraine updates: Kyiv says still advancing in KurskPublished August 15, 2024last updated August 15, 2024
What you need to know
- Ukraine's troops have 'advanced well' into Russia's Kursk region, Zelenskyy said
- Ukrainian and US defense ministers have discussed Ukraine's needs
- A Russian commander has said Ukraine does not have full control of the town of Suzhda in Kursk
Here are the latest developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine, on Thursday, August 15:
Russia says Ukraine does not have full control of Kursk town
A Russian commander said on Thursday that Ukraine does not have full control of the town of Suzhda in the Russian region of Kursk that has become a new hotspot in the two-and-a-half-year-old conflict.
Apti Alaudinov, the leader of Chechnya's Akhmat Special Forces, wrote on Telegram that Russian forces were operating in the town, countering the Ukrainian claim that it had full control.
The situation on the ground could not be independently verified.
Suzhda is home to a facility that acts as the single point of access for Russian gas heading into Europe.
Ukrainian forces were able to gain a foothold in Russia's Kursk region with a small number of troops accompanied by tanks. The incident marks the first time Ukrainian ground forces have gone on the offensive inside of Russian territory.
Ukraine discusses defense needs with US
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustam Umerov had a "productive conversation" with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin about his country's defense needs, according to a statement he posted on social media on Thursday.
"I informed [Austin] about current situation at front and priority needs for our Defence Forces," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"I am grateful to Secretary Austin and American people for their continuous and comprehensive support since the beginning of Russian full-scale invasion," he added.
The US has provided Ukraine with more than $55 billion (€50 billion) in military aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Ukraine says it has taken more ground in Russia's Kursk
Ukraine has said that its troops have taken more ground, captured more Russian prisoners and destroyed a bomber in attacks on military airfields as their cross-border advance into Russia's Kursk region enters its second week.
In a video published on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, the commander of the Ukrainian military, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that assault troops advanced 1 to 2 kilometers (about a mile) further into areas of Kursk on Wednesday.
He added that Ukrainian troops also captured more than 100 Russian soldiers.
Ukraine's forces destroyed a Russian Su-34 jet used to launch glide bombs at Ukrainian border posts and cities, Syrskyi said.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities in Kursk region have asked people in the region's Glushkov district to evacuate, acting governor Alexei Smirnov said late Wednesday. The district, which has a population of over 20,000, directly borders Ukraine.
dvv/rm (AP, Reuters)