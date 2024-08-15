Ukraine updates: Kyiv says still advancing in Kursk

Skip next section Ukraine discusses defense needs with US

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustam Umerov had a "productive conversation" with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin about his country's defense needs, according to a statement he posted on social media on Thursday.

"I informed [Austin] about current situation at front and priority needs for our Defence Forces," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"I am grateful to Secretary Austin and American people for their continuous and comprehensive support since the beginning of Russian full-scale invasion," he added.

The US has provided Ukraine with more than $55 billion (€50 billion) in military aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.