Ukraine updates: Kyiv says still advancing in Kursk

08/15/2024 August 15, 2024 Russia says Ukraine does not have full control of Kursk town

A Russian commander said on Thursday that Ukraine does not have full control of the town of Suzhda in the Russian region of Kursk that has become a new hotspot in the two-and-a-half-year-old conflict.

Apti Alaudinov, the leader of Chechnya's Akhmat Special Forces, wrote on Telegram that Russian forces were operating in the town, countering the Ukrainian claim that it had full control.

The situation on the ground could not be independently verified.

Suzhda is home to a facility that acts as the single point of access for Russian gas heading into Europe.

Ukrainian forces were able to gain a foothold in Russia's Kursk region with a small number of troops accompanied by tanks. The incident marks the first time Ukrainian ground forces have gone on the offensive inside of Russian territory.