Ukraine updates: Kyiv says Russian strike on Odesa kills 20

03/15/2024 March 15, 2024 Zelenskyy promises 'fair response' as Odesa blast death toll rises to 20

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia would receive a "fair response" after the death toll from a "vile" twin missile strike on the Black Sea port city of Odesa rose to at least 20, with at least 75 more people injured.

After a first missile struck homes in the port city, a second missile several minutes later targeted first responders who arrived at the scene, officials said.

At least one paramedic and an emergency service worker are reportedly among the dead, houses and emergency equipment have been damaged and some residents were left without gas and electricity.

Images released from the scene showed bodies covered with blankets and pools of blood smeared on the pavement.

Rescue workers responding to the first strike were exposed to a second strike Image: Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP/picture alliance

"Our Defense Forces will certainly do everything to ensure that the Russian killers feel our fair response," Zelenskyy said in an evening address posted on the Telegram messaging app.

The tactic of firing a second missile at the same location, aiming to hit rescuers, is known in military terms as a double tap. Such

strikes often hit civilians.

"Two missiles, and the second one when rescuers and doctors arrived at the site of the strike," Zelensky said in a statement online. "Rescue and relief operations are ongoing in Odesa after the Russian missile attack. A very vile strike by these scum."

Russia has yet to comment on the strikes.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper announced that a day of mourning in Odesa would be held on Saturday, the second such observance in less than two weeks.

On March 2, a Russian drone struck a multi-story building in the city, killing 12 people, including five children.