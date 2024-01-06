Ukraine updates: Kyiv says Russian airfield hit in Crimea

01/06/2024 January 6, 2024 Polish farmers suspend blockade at border crossing

Farmers in Poland suspended their blockade of a major border crossing with Ukraine on Saturday.

The farmers had joined truck drivers to protest against "unfair competition" from their Ukrainian counterparts and against the relaxation of access rules to the European Union for Ukrainian firms.

They were blocking the border crossing at Medyka.

"We have signed an agreement with the government and we are waiting for its implementation. The blockade has been suspended until our demands are met," Roman Kondrow, a protest organizer, told the AFP news agency.

The deal states that Poland's agriculture minister accepted the demands of the farmers, who sought a corn production subsidy of around €230 million ($250 million), a lower agricultural tax and preferential liquidity loans.

Meanwhile, the truckers are continuing their protest and have caused traffic queues at three other border crossings.