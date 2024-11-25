Ukraine updates: Kyiv says it hit Russia fuel facility

Ukrainian authorities said their drones have hit a fuel and energy facility in the Russian region of Kaluga.

The region's governor has confirmed that an "industrial enterprise" had caught fire.

It is Kyiv's latest attack on Moscow's energy sites, as both sides seek to damage power production and distribution with cross-border attacks.

Meanwhile, some 23 people were wounded in attacks on the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Here's a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, November 25: