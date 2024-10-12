Ukraine updates: Kyiv says it foiled Russia drone attack

Ukraine updates: Kyiv says it foiled Russia drone attackPublished October 12, 2024last updated October 12, 2024
What you need to know
The Ukrainian air force said they shot down Russian missiles over several regions of the country, while Russian forces also said they shot down missiles fired by Kyiv over border regions.
Ukraine is gearing up for a tough winter as Russia pummels its energy infrastructure.
Here are the latest developments on Russia's war in Ukraine from Saturday, October 12:
Russia says it shot down 47 Ukrainian drones
Russia's air defenses said they shot down 47 Ukrainian drones overnight.
Russian forces said they destroyed 17 drones in the southeastern Krasnodar region, 16 over the Azov Sea and 12 over the border region of Lursk.
Krasnodar's governor said on messaging platform Telegram that the Ukrainian drone attacks had damaged three homes and set a vehicle on fire.
The attacks come as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded a whirlwind tour of European capitals to shore up more support for his country's fight against Russia.
Russian forces have meanwhile continued to punch through defenses in selected points along the eastern frontline and target Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Kyiv carries out attack against fuel depot
Ukrainian forces have hit a fuel depot in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, Ukraine's military said.
The attack set the depot on fire.
"This facility was used to store oil and oil products, which were supplied, among other things, for the needs of the Russian army. A fire was detected on the territory of the facility," the Ukrainian General Staff said on messaging platform Telegram.
Russia has captured several frontline villages in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks.
Ukrainian forces shoot down more missiles
Ukrainian air defenses shot down Russian drones over northeastern, central and southern regions of the country, they said on Saturday.
The Ukrainian air force said many missiles were fired from the Russian border region of Belgorod, without specifying the type of the missiles.
It said at least 24 of the 28 missiles were destroyed in the Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro, Mikolayev and Kherson regions.
