Ukraine updates: Kyiv says it downed suspected spy balloons

Ukrainian officials have reported six "hostile aerial targets" over the capital. Meanwhile, the Munich Security Conference head called for the "de-Putinization" of Russia. DW rounds up the latest.

Ukrainian authorities have said six alleged spy balloons were discovered over the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Air Force recorded "around six hostile aerial targets" and shot several of them down, the Kyiv military administration confirmed on Telegram.

Primary findings suggest that the objects were balloons floating in the wind, which could have been equipped with intelligence equipment or reflectors, the statement said.

There is a possibility that the Russians dispatched to uncover Ukrainian anti-aircraft positions. The balloons are now going to be examined to understand their function, the authorities said on Wednesday.

Ukraine reported sightings of several flying objects in the last week.

On Thursday, Russia pounded Ukraine with a barrage of 36 missile strikes across the country. At least 16 of the missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense batteries, Ukrainian officials said.

The head of Ukraine's presidential office said that the country had been hit in the northern, western and southern regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday said Ukrainians troops had retreated after Russian attacks in the Luhansk region, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said that Ukrainian forces warded off some Russian attacks but the situation remained difficult.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Thursday, February 16.

Munich Security Conference head calls for 'de-Putinization'

Christoph Heusgen, the head of the Munich Security Conference, said that Russia needs "de-Putinization" before it can reset its relationship with Germany.

"I use the term de-Putinization because that country is completely aligned with Putin," Heusgen told Germany's Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) media group.

In a recently published book, Heusgen said that Germany and Russia's relations could only restart "with a different government in Moscow that acts on the basis of international law and is prepared to carry out something at home like the 'denazification' that took place in Germany."

Polish ambassador to Germany criticizes Berlin over Ukraine discussions

Poland's ambassador to Germany. Dariusz Pawlos, has criticized Berlin for a lack of willingness to discuss issues concerning Ukraine.

Pawlos made the comments to Germany's Kölner Stadt-Anziger newspaper.

"We don't get appointments for short, quick consultations. That's disappointing sometimes," he said.

"We have tanks in sufficient numbers and the contingent we have pledged is available. To promise tanks and then not provide them would be schizophrenic," said Pawlos, dismissing reports on the condition and operational capability of Polish tanks.

Regarding the question of whether to supply Kyiv with fighter jets, Pawlos said: "Poland is open to everything that helps Ukraine."

