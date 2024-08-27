Ukraine: Kyiv says 600 Russian soldiers captured in Kursk

Skip next section IAEA chief warns of risk of nuclear accident at Kursk plant

The head of the UN nuclear agency, Rafael Grossi, has said after a visit to Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant that there is a risk of a nuclear accident and that the situation is serious.

"The danger or possibility of a nuclear accident has emerged near here," the International Atomic Energy Agency chief told reporters, referring to fighting in the surrounding Kursk region.

He said the plant was currently operating very close to normal conditions, but that meant the safety situation was even more serious.

According to Grossi, the Kursk nuclear power plant was extremely vulnerable because it had no protective dome.

Russia says the plant has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) away, following their incursion into Russian territory this month. Ukraine has yet to respond to the allegations.