Ukraine: Kyiv says 600 Russian soldiers captured in Kursk

08/27/2024 August 27, 2024 Kyiv test-fired first Ukrainian-made ballistic missile, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine's military recently carried out the first successful test of a domestically produced ballistic missile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There has been a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile. I congratulate our defense industry on this. I can't share any more details about this missile," he said at a press conference.

His announcement in Kyiv came in the wake of two consecutive nights of large-scale Russian bombardments across Ukraine that killed several people and battered energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy said last week that his forces had deployed in combat for the first time a Ukrainian-made long-range "rocket drone" called Palianytsia.

Ukraine has been trying to develop its own arms industry and promote military production on its own territory, as part of an effort to become less dependent on Western military aid.