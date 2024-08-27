Ukraine: Kyiv says 600 Russian soldiers captured in Kursk

Ukraine: Kyiv says 600 Russian soldiers captured in KurskPublished August 27, 2024last updated August 27, 2024
What you need to know
- Kyiv test-fired first Ukrainian-made ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says
- Ukraine says its troops captured 594 Russian soldiers and 100 settlements in Russia's Kursk region
- Ukraine reported overnight drone and missile attacks on Kyiv and other areas
- The head of the UN's nuclear oversight body has arrived at Russia's Kursk nuclear power facility
- US President Biden called Monday's attacks against Ukraine 'outrageous'
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, August 27.
IAEA chief warns of risk of nuclear accident at Kursk plant
The head of the UN nuclear agency, Rafael Grossi, has said after a visit to Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant that there is a risk of a nuclear accident and that the situation is serious.
"The danger or possibility of a nuclear accident has emerged near here," the International Atomic Energy Agency chief told reporters, referring to fighting in the surrounding Kursk region.
He said the plant was currently operating very close to normal conditions, but that meant the safety situation was even more serious.
According to Grossi, the Kursk nuclear power plant was extremely vulnerable because it had no protective dome.
Russia says the plant has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) away, following their incursion into Russian territory this month. Ukraine has yet to respond to the allegations.
Kyiv test-fired first Ukrainian-made ballistic missile, says Zelenskyy
Ukraine's military recently carried out the first successful test of a domestically produced ballistic missile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
"There has been a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile. I congratulate our defense industry on this. I can't share any more details about this missile," he said at a press conference.
His announcement in Kyiv came in the wake of two consecutive nights of large-scale Russian bombardments across Ukraine that killed several people and battered energy infrastructure.
Zelenskyy said last week that his forces had deployed in combat for the first time a Ukrainian-made long-range "rocket drone" called Palianytsia.
Ukraine has been trying to develop its own arms industry and promote military production on its own territory, as part of an effort to become less dependent on Western military aid.
Ukraine says nearly 600 Russian soldiers captured in Kursk
Ukraine has said its troops now control 1,294 square kilometers (nearly 500 square miles) and 100 settlements in Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv's soldiers have been carrying out an incursion since August 6.
Ukraine's top commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, also said 594 Russian soldiers have been captured so far and that Ukrainian troops are continuing to advance in the region.
In televised remarks, Syrskyi also said Russia had pulled troops to Kursk and decreased its activity in Ukraine's south, which was one of the avowed objectives of Kyiv's operation.
"The Kursk operation diverted a significant number of its forces," he said.
"As of now, we can say that around 30,000 servicemen have been sent to the Kursk front and this figure is growing," he added.
Modi calls Putin, days after Kyiv visit and a day after Biden
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call on Tuesday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without providing immediate details.
In a posting on X, Modi said the pair had "exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine."
He also said he had "reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict."
The Indian prime minister also discussed his visit to Kyiv with US President Joe Biden on Monday.
Modi is among the most prominent leaders from a nation that maintains a neutral position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to visit Kyiv — and his regional tour and repeated calls for talks prompted speculation on whether he had coordinated with any other countries on the issue.
Also on X, Modi said he spoke to Biden about "India's full support for early return of peace and stability" in Ukraine among other issues.
The White House said Biden has commended Modi's engagement with Ukraine and his visit last week to Poland, one of Ukraine's closest Eastern European allies.
"We welcome any other country that wants to help President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy work towards this just peace, and any country that's willing to come at that discussion by starting with President Zelenskyy's perspective, by hearing him out," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
The Kyiv trip followed Modi's visit to Moscow last month when he met Putin, a trip Zelenskyy had strongly criticized.
India, which has an established relationship with Moscow over decades, has largely steered clear of adopting a firm position on the Russian invasion.
Moscow says troops capture eastern village
Russia's defense ministry says its forces have captured Orlivka — another village in the eastern Donetsk region near the important logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
"Units of the Centre group of forces as a result of active warfare liberated the settlement of Orlovka," the ministry said, using the Russian name for the village.
Orlivka is a very small rural settlement to the southeast of Pokrovsk, which Ukraine controls, and to the northwest of the city of Donetsk, under Russian control.
Russian Telegram channels report attempted Ukrainian incursion in Belgorod
First reports have surfaced in Russian Telegram channels with ties to Russia's military of Ukrainian forces trying to breach two border crossings in the Belgorod region in southern Russia.
According to the Mash Telegram channel, two Russian checkpoints were attacked by a combined total of around 500 Ukrainian troops.
The channel said up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers with infantry fighting vehicles had tried to cross the border at Nekhoteyevka, while about 300 Ukrainians attacked the other checkpoint at Shebekino.
Though there has been no immediate official confirmation, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said he was aware of the reports, adding that the situation in the region continued to "remain difficult but under control." .
"There is information that the enemy is trying to break through the border of the Belgorod region," he wrote, urging people to "remain calm and trust only official sources of information."
Belgorod borders the Kursk region in Russia, where Kyiv's troops are continuing with an incursion that began on August 6, during which some Russian territory has been taken under Ukrainian control.
UN nuclear chief Grossi arrives at Russia's Kursk nuclear plant
The head of the United Nations nuclear agency, Rafael Grossi, has arrived at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant weeks after Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the region.
Just after Ukraine launched its offensive, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) urged Russia and Ukraine to exercise "maximum restraint." It implored them to "avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences."
Grossi had said he was "personally in contact with the relevant authorities of both countries."
He said he would "continue to update the international community as appropriate."
Similar concerns have long surrounded the larger Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is near the front lines and currently held by Russia, during the conflict.
The Kursk power plant has six units — two in shutdown, two fully operational, and two under construction.
Russia launches overnight attacks on Kyiv
Ukraine's military said Russia launched a series of missile and drone attacks early Tuesday on Kyiv and other regions.
Local officials said two were killed in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, along with damage to homes and businesses. The air defense systems in Kyiv were also deployed overnight due to missile and drone attacks, authorities said on Telegram.
Five civilians were still believed to be under the rubble and four others were injured, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih's military administration.
The Ukrainian air force confirmed the takeoff of "several Tu-95MS from the Engels airfield."
This led to air raid alerts being issued across Ukraine on Tuesday, just a day after Russian attacks on the country's power grid which killed at least four. Earlier on Monday, Ukraine had also made advances in Russia's Kursk region.
Russian defense said they had hit "all designated targets" on Ukraine's power grid on Monday. More than 200 missiles and drones were launched during the attacks.
US President Biden slams Russian attack on Ukraine's power grid
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned Russia's attack on the Ukrainian power grid and reiterated US support for Ukraine.
"I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia's continued war against Ukraine and its efforts to plunge the Ukrainian people into darkness. Russia will never succeed in Ukraine, and the spirit of the Ukrainian people will never be broken," he said.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the attack "cowardly."
The German foreign ministry issued a statement saying that "once again, Putin's Russia is saturating Ukraine's lifelines with missiles."
At least four were killed in Russia's drone and missile attacks on Monday, which Ukrainian officials called the largest attack by Moscow in weeks.