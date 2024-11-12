Ukraine updates: Kyiv says 50,000 Russians fighting in Kursk

Ukraine updates: Kyiv says 50,000 Russians fighting in KurskPublished November 12, 2024last updated November 12, 2024
What you need to know
Ukraine has said that it estimates some 50,000 Russian soldiers have been moved to Kursk to fight against the Ukrainian offensive there.
The Russian troops are being supported by North Koreans after Pyongyang and Moscow signed a mutual defense pact.
Designated EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc would support Kyiv for "as long as it takes."
This is a summary of the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 12:
EU Parliament to mark 1,000 days of war in Ukraine with Zelenskyy speech
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address a special session of the European Parliament called to mark 1,000 days of war in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy will join the plenary session on November 19 "for a special address from Ukraine," the EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said as the 27-member bloc seeks to cement its support for Kyiv after Donald Trump won the US presidential election.
"Proud to announce a European Parliament extraordinary Plenary Session on Tuesday 19 November, to mark 1000 days of the bravery and courage of the people of Ukraine," Metsola wrote on X.
EU officials have been at pains to stress that Brussels will continue to support Ukraine regardless of any potential changes in Washington's foreign policy.
Rutte says NATO 'must do more than just keep Ukraine in fight'
NATO chief Mark Rutte called on Western countries to step up support for Ukraine in its fight against full-scale Russia's invasion.
"We must do more than just keep Ukraine in the fight," Rutte told reporters ahead of talks in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"We need to raise the cost for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his enabling and authoritarian friends by providing Ukraine with the support it needs to change the trajectory of the conflict," he added.
Rutte encouraged Europe, North America and their global partners to stand together.
"We have to keep our trans-atlantic alliance strong," he said.
The NATO chief also expressed concern at the support Iran, North Korea and China were giving Russia in its war against Ukraine: "Russia, working together with North Korea, Iran and China, is not only threatening Europe, it threatens peace and security. Yes, here in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and North America."
Speaking alongside Rutte, Macron renewed his calls for Europe to assume more responsibility for its own defense, saying it had for "too long avoided bearing the burden of its own security."
"Nothing should be decided about Ukraine without the Ukrainians, nor about Europe without the Europeans," Macron said, adding that "building up homegrown military capacity would be "a long-term effort."
Russian pediatrician jailed after public denunciation
A court in Moscow has sentenced Nadezhda Buyanova, a pediatrician, to five and half years in a penal colony after the mother of a patient accused her of criticizing Russian soldiers in Ukraine.
She was convicted of spreading "fake" information about the military.
The case outraged hundreds of Russian doctors, some 6,000 of whom signed an open letter calling for her release.
Buyanova is one of 1,000 people who have been tried for "spreading false information" about the army since the invasion of Ukraine began.
According to rights groups, some 20,000 people have been detained for protesting.
The woman who accused Buyanova published video online that she purports is the doctor calling her child's father, who died in the war, a "legitimate target of Ukraine."
Buyanova has denied making the comment.
Zelenskyy: 50,000 Russian troops stationed in Kursk
In his daily address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, said that Moscow had sent 50,000 troops to its southwestern region of Kursk.
According to independent estimates, only about 11,000 troops had been stationed there ahead of Ukraine's surprise offensive into the border region in August.
The president said "our troops continue to hold back" the "nearly 50,000 strong enemy group."
Zelenskyy implied that this meant the Kremlin had pulled its troops from fighting in other parts of Ukraine.
However, a recent investigation by the New York Times found that Russia has not needed to pull its troops from other regions in order to counter the Kursk offensive. Instead, it is said they are employing North Korean soldiers.
In July, Ukrainian military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi told the Guardian that Russia had a total of 520,000 troops in Ukraine, with a goal of reaching 690,000 by the end of the year.
Zelenskyy's statement comes a day after Pyongyang and Moscow signed a mutual defense treaty, promising to come to each other's aid in case of attack.
EU foreign policy chief: Europe will back Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
The European Union will back Ukraine "as long as it takes" to repel Russian troops in its territory, the bloc's nominee for foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said at her confirmation hearing.
"The situation on the battlefield is difficult. And that's why we must keep working every day," said the former Estonian prime minister and hawkish Russia critic.
Kallas said the bloc's support "must be underpinned by a clear path for Ukraine to join the EU," warning that "what we fight for here is European security and European principles."
Brussels opened ascension negotiations with Kyiv in June, paving the way for Ukraine to join the EU once it meets all the criteria.
Europe has spent about $125 billion supporting Ukraine since the invasion began in 2022.
Ukrainian drones target Russia tank depot
In Stary Oskol, a city in the western Russian border region of Belgorod, Ukrainians attacked a tank depot overnight, officials said.
Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram that rescue workers were able to put out the fire started by the Ukrainian drone attack.
The Russian military reported at least 13 drone attacks in its territory in the early hours of the morning. Nine of them targeted Belgorod.
Kyiv has recently stepped up drone attacks targeting Russian equipment depots and logistics centers in an effort to hinder upcoming offensives. On Sunday, Ukraine used drones to launch its biggest attack on Moscow since the start of the war.
China, Russia must fight US 'containment', senior official says
Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, was in Beijing on Tuesday to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for joint defense talks.
Shoigu said that countering the US policy of "containment" against China and Russia was the most urgent task for both countries.
Over the past three years, Russia and China have strengthened their security ties, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is Russian President Vladimir Putin's most important ally on the world stage.
"The comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation (between China and Russia) represent a model of collaboration between two powers in today's world," Shoigu told Wang.
Shoigu is set to attend Airshow China later this week, which showcases Beijing's civil and military aircraft every two years in the southern city of Zhuhai.
Russia's most sophisticated military jet, the Su-57 stealth fighter, will make a display flight at the show.
Although Xi maintains that China is neutral in the Ukraine conflict, NATO allies have branded it a "decisive enabler" of Russian aggression.
