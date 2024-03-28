Ukraine updates: Kyiv says 26 Russian drones downed

Ukrainian forces downed 26 drones launched by Russia over parts of eastern, southern and southeastern Ukraine, Ukraine's air force said on Thursday.

Russia launched 28 Iranian-made drones over Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions overnight, the air force said.

The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region said two women were wounded when debris struck a residential neighborhood in the capital of the region.

The Russian attacks also included missile strikes, Ukrainian authorities said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied his country is planning to attack any NATO member, including Poland, the Czech Republic or any of the Baltic states, but stressed Russian forces would shoot any F-16 fighters supplied to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit meant to boost bilateral ties and cooperation with India.

Here are the main developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, 28 March: