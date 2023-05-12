Ukraine updates: Kyiv reports gains around Bakhmut

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said its foces advanced 2 kilometers near Bakhmut, while Russia denied any Ukrainian breakthroughs in the embattled city. DW has the latest.

Ukraine said on Friday that its forces had made significant advances around the embattled city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, which has been the epicenter of fighting with Russia for months.

"The enemy has suffered great losses of manpower. Our defense forces advanced 2 kilometers (around 1 mile) near Bakhmut. We did not lose a single position in Bakhmut this week," Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said in a statement on social media.

The comments came after another senior Ukrainian military official said this week that Russian forces had dropped back from some areas near Bakhmut after counterattacks by Kyiv's forces.

However, Russia denied late on Thursday that Ukraine had made any breakthroughs in the flashpoint city, saying that reports of territorial losses around Bakhmut did "not correspond to reality."

Moscow reacted after Russian military bloggers, writing on Telegram, reported what they said were Ukrainian advances north and south of the city of Bakhmut, with some suggesting a long-awaited counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces had started.

Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of around 70,000 people, has been destroyed as Russian forces have posted incremental gains over recent months, amounting to some 80% of the city itself.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, May 12:

US, German ministers discuss efforts to counter Russian sanctions evasion

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on the sidelines of a G7 summit. The two underscored the importance of working together to counterMoscowäs evasion of Western sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

"Secretary Yellen expressed appreciation for Germany's close coordination on the implementation of Russia sanctions and discussed the importance of aligning efforts to counter sanctions evasion," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The US and a broad coalition of other countries have provided significant economic, security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, while using sanctions and export controls to impose heavy economic costs on Russia.

Turkey says extension of Ukraine grain deal near completion

Turkey said that talks to extend a deal allowing grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea were nearing an agreement.

"We are heading toward an agreement on the extension of the grain deal," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement. Akar was referring to talks in Istanbul this week between officials from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations.

The US and Britain on Tuesday pressed Russia to extend again the deal, accusing Moscow of exploiting global hunger for advantage in the war.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, in place since July after diplomacy by the UN and Turkey, has helped ease shortages and the resulting price spikes triggered by Russia's invasion of the breadbasket nation.

The deal is set to expire on May 18, and Russia has not yet committed to a third renewal.

China special envoy to visit Ukraine

China will send a special envoy to Ukraine, Russia and other European nations from Monday, Beijing said, to discuss a "political settlement" to the war in Ukraine.

"From May 15, Ambassador Li Hui, special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian Affairs, will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia to communicate with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press conference.

China says it is positioned to help mediate the conflict between Russian and Ukraine because it has not taken sides publicly.

However, Western countries say China's 12-point peace proposal for Ukraine is too vague, offers no concrete path out of the war and could be used by Putin to promote a truce that would leave his forces in control of occupied territory.

